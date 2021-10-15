2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man murdered in Cleveland day after his 46th birthday

19 News exclusively spoke with his understandably devasted daughter and brother on Earnest Early’s life cut short
Early was shot in his back right after he got out of his car, Monday around 12:40 p.m.
Early was shot in his back right after he got out of his car, Monday around 12:40 p.m.(East 86th and Superior in an open lot)
By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ernest Early parked his car in an empty lot on the corner of Superior Avenue and East 86th Street, got out, and was murdered just minutes later.

It was Oct. 11, the day after his 46th birthday.

After a bullet struck him in the back, a passerby called 911 and tried to give first aid.

EMS arrived soon after and took over, but despite their effort, Early died.

His 25-year-old daughter, Milia Early, and his younger brother, Darryl Eppinger, spoke exclusively to 19 News about their heartbreak and how they want to see justice for their loved one.

“My dad was just so full of life. He had so much still to accomplish here. I know his journey shouldn’t have ended this soon. He was really sweet,” Early said. “He was really family-oriented. Family meant so much to him, so so much to him. I’m going to miss him so much cause I’m a daddy’s girl. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

“Not having him around is just saddening. He was the life of the family. He was very energetic.”

Cleveland Police continue to investigate his murder.

Call police if you have any information on this crime.

Early was shot in his back right after he got out of his car, Monday around 12:40 p.m.
Early was shot in his back right after he got out of his car, Monday around 12:40 p.m.(East 86th and Superior in an open lot)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Dismal turnout leads job fair in Cleveland to end early
Dismal turnout leads job fair in Cleveland to end early
Lorain burglar targets home with a father and son sleeping inside
Lorain burglar targets home with a father and son sleeping inside
ODOT struggling to meet hiring goal for plow drivers for the winter.
ODOT struggling to hire seasonal plow drivers