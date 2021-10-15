Man murdered in Cleveland day after his 46th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ernest Early parked his car in an empty lot on the corner of Superior Avenue and East 86th Street, got out, and was murdered just minutes later.

It was Oct. 11, the day after his 46th birthday.

After a bullet struck him in the back, a passerby called 911 and tried to give first aid.

EMS arrived soon after and took over, but despite their effort, Early died.

His 25-year-old daughter, Milia Early, and his younger brother, Darryl Eppinger, spoke exclusively to 19 News about their heartbreak and how they want to see justice for their loved one.

“My dad was just so full of life. He had so much still to accomplish here. I know his journey shouldn’t have ended this soon. He was really sweet,” Early said. “He was really family-oriented. Family meant so much to him, so so much to him. I’m going to miss him so much cause I’m a daddy’s girl. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

“Not having him around is just saddening. He was the life of the family. He was very energetic.”

Cleveland Police continue to investigate his murder.

Call police if you have any information on this crime.

Early was shot in his back right after he got out of his car, Monday around 12:40 p.m. (East 86th and Superior in an open lot)

