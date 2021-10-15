2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday’s Browns game against Cardinals; Jarvis Landry eligible to return

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be without one of their best offensive players for Sunday’s pivotal game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

According to reports, Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game due to a calf injury.

It’s unclear if Chubb’s injury recovery will be a long-term process.

Critical wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who missed the last three games on the Injured Reserve list, has been designated to return after recovering from an ailing knee.

The 3-2 Cleveland Browns host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

