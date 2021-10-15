Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday’s Browns game against Cardinals; Jarvis Landry eligible to return
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be without one of their best offensive players for Sunday’s pivotal game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
According to reports, Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game due to a calf injury.
It’s unclear if Chubb’s injury recovery will be a long-term process.
Critical wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who missed the last three games on the Injured Reserve list, has been designated to return after recovering from an ailing knee.
The 3-2 Cleveland Browns host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
