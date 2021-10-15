Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday’s Browns game against Cardinals; Jarvis Landry eligible to return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be without one of their best offensive players for Sunday’s pivotal game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

According to reports, Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game due to a calf injury.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb (calf) has been listed as OUT for Sunday’s game against Arizona. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 15, 2021

It’s unclear if Chubb’s injury recovery will be a long-term process.

Kevin Stefanski noncommittal about whether Chubb will have to go IR. Doesn’t rule out Jarvis Landry being activated and playing Sunday though #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 15, 2021

Critical wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who missed the last three games on the Injured Reserve list, has been designated to return after recovering from an ailing knee.

The 3-2 Cleveland Browns host the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

