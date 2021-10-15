2 Strong 4 Bullies
Out of state scammers steal at least $60,000 from Northeast Ohio victims

3 New York men were scamming Northeast Ohio residents out of their money.
3 New York men were scamming Northeast Ohio residents out of their money.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men from New York were in Northeast Ohio scamming people out of money, according to Parma police.

Nilo Blanco, 31, William Rodriguez, 35, and Jason Tejada, 41 have been identified as the scammers.

According to police, they would call a victim, usually the elderly, and tell them that a family member has been arrested and was in need of money to post bail.

They would send a courier to pick up the money before the victim can process the situation.

One Parma victim supplied the scammers with $18,000 in cash.

Officers discovered over the course of the investigation that the three men have scammed Northeast Ohio residents out of at least $60,000 in the last week alone.

The men were driving a 2021 Gold Nissan Acura TLX with New York plates which is currently in the possession of Parma police.

The men have been charged in Parma Municipal Court with theft and bond has been set for $500,000 cash/surety, according to police.

They will be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 18.

If you or anyone you know may have been scammed by these men, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Detective Marc Karkan with the Parma Police Department can be reached at 440-887-7322.

The case is still under investigation.

Nilo Blanco, 31
Nilo Blanco, 31(Parma Police)
William Rodriguez, 35
William Rodriguez, 35(Parma Police)
Jason Tejada, 41
Jason Tejada, 41(Parma Police)

