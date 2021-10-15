2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man accused of fleeing after hitting a 9-year-old cyclist pleads not guilty

Milton Rullan (Source: Parma police)
Milton Rullan (Source: Parma police)(Parma Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man accused of fleeing after hitting a 9-year-old cyclist pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning at arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Milton Rullan faces one count of not stopping after an accident, according to court records.

Parma police allege that Rullan fled the scene after hitting a 9-year-old boy who was riding his bike on Aug. 24.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive in Parma.

Parma police said Rullan dumped his SUV at the Ries Ice Rink on Forestwood Drive after the crash; he turned himself into police on Aug. 25.

The child suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The crash happened the day before his 10th birthday.

Court records show Rullan’s bond was set at $5,000.

He is due back in court Nov. 17 for a pretrial.

