2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police search for Springfield missing woman with dementia

Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a...
Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a missing adult alert from the Ohio Attorney General.(Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a missing adult alert from the Ohio Attorney General.

She suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety, according to the alert.

This took place in Clark County on West National Road in Springfield, Ohio.

Elizabeth Crum is 74 years old, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue top with dark pants and left with a red suitcase and her small Yorkie mix dog.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with OH plate number JMV4606.

Call 911 if you see her or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a...
Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a missing adult alert from the Ohio Attorney General.(Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Opportunity Corridor Project
‘Opportunity Corridor’ approaching completion
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Vote to name the Toledo Zoo’s new snow leopard cubs
1 dead after serious Kent accident
Perry Nuclear Power Plant (Source: WOIO)
Potassium iodide to be distributed to people near Perry Nuclear Power Plant in case of nuclear accident