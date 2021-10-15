Police search for Springfield missing woman with dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Elizabeth Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home and has not returned, according to a missing adult alert from the Ohio Attorney General.

She suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety, according to the alert.

This took place in Clark County on West National Road in Springfield, Ohio.

Elizabeth Crum is 74 years old, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue top with dark pants and left with a red suitcase and her small Yorkie mix dog.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with OH plate number JMV4606.

Call 911 if you see her or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

