Shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood kills 2 men
By Avery Williams and Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men have died after being shot Thursday night outside an apartment building in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as 30-year-old Lorezno Brown, of Euclid, and 37-year-old Jason Smith, of Cleveland.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at Union Square Apartments, located in the 3400 block of East 98th Street.

Brown and Smith were taken to University Hospitals in critical condition by Cleveland EMS.

That’s where they died, according to the medical examiner.

Cleveland police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

