Supercell producing waterspouts over Lake Erie

The 19 First Alert Storm team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong...
The 19 First Alert Storm team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong storms moving through Friday afternoon and evening.
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Storm team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong storms moving through Friday afternoon and evening.

With the current weather setup, some of the storms moving through this afternoon have had a bit of rotation with them.

Around 4:30 P.M. Friday afternoon, a severe storm pushed through the islands and Sandusky. As the storm pushed over the lake, it became a supercell thunderstorm.

A supercell is a strong, rotating thunderstorm. There is a lot of thunderstorm fuel in the area thanks to a warm front lifting through earlier today, that brought heat, humidity, and instability - all fuel for thunderstorms.

This supercell produced tornadic waterspouts on Lake Erie that were visible from the Erie county lakeshore.

Tornadic waterspouts form similar to tornadoes that form over land.

These are different than the fair weather waterspouts we see during the fall when cooler air moves over the lake.

The threat for severe storms will continue through sunset.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

