Supercell producing waterspouts over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Storm team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong storms moving through Friday afternoon and evening.

With the current weather setup, some of the storms moving through this afternoon have had a bit of rotation with them.

Waterspouts OBSERVED with the supercell pushing NE over the lake - this is the view from Vermilion. pic.twitter.com/TTgjMoOOzc — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) October 15, 2021

Around 4:30 P.M. Friday afternoon, a severe storm pushed through the islands and Sandusky. As the storm pushed over the lake, it became a supercell thunderstorm.

A supercell is a strong, rotating thunderstorm. There is a lot of thunderstorm fuel in the area thanks to a warm front lifting through earlier today, that brought heat, humidity, and instability - all fuel for thunderstorms.

This supercell produced tornadic waterspouts on Lake Erie that were visible from the Erie county lakeshore.

Tornadic waterspouts form similar to tornadoes that form over land.

These are different than the fair weather waterspouts we see during the fall when cooler air moves over the lake.

The threat for severe storms will continue through sunset.

