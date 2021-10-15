Suspect linked to 2019 arson of Frank Q. Jackson’s car in Cleveland arrested by US Marshals in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal law enforcement agents announced the arrest of an arson suspect accused of intentionally lighting the car of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of the Cleveland mayor, on fire.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, James Greathouse was taken into custody by a fugitive task force in Texas during the late-night hours on Thursday.

BREAKING: @USMarshalsHQ captured Cleveland arson suspect James Greathouse outside of an apartment complex in Richmond, Texas late last night. Sources told us in September that Greathouse was believed to be hiding out in Texas. @ReporterHannah @cleveland19news https://t.co/9h920wnMn5 — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) October 15, 2021

The 29-year-old is accused of burning the car that belonged to the recently-murdered Jackson just days after the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene where Antonio Parra was shot to death in 2019.

19 Investigates discovered documents that show Greathouse’s DNA matched evidence that was found at the scene of the 2019 car fire.

Both the murders of Parra and Jackson remain unsolved.

Greathouse was arrested in an apartment complex parking lot along West Belford Street in Richmond, Texas, the U.S. Marshals said.

Jail records show he was booked at the Ft. Bend County Jail on the arson charge is awaiting extradition back to Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.