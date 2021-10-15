2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect linked to 2019 arson of Frank Q. Jackson’s car in Cleveland arrested by US Marshals in Texas

James Greathouse
James Greathouse(Source: Ft. Bend County Jail, Texas)
By Hannah Catlett
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal law enforcement agents announced the arrest of an arson suspect accused of intentionally lighting the car of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of the Cleveland mayor, on fire.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, James Greathouse was taken into custody by a fugitive task force in Texas during the late-night hours on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is accused of burning the car that belonged to the recently-murdered Jackson just days after the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene where Antonio Parra was shot to death in 2019.

RELATED: Arson charges connected to 2019 murder filed three days before shooting death of Cleveland Mayor’s grandson

19 Investigates discovered documents that show Greathouse’s DNA matched evidence that was found at the scene of the 2019 car fire.

Both the murders of Parra and Jackson remain unsolved.

Greathouse was arrested in an apartment complex parking lot along West Belford Street in Richmond, Texas, the U.S. Marshals said.

Jail records show he was booked at the Ft. Bend County Jail on the arson charge is awaiting extradition back to Northeast Ohio.

