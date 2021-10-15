2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect robs Akron Dollar Mart, strikes employee with handgun

Akron Police are searching for a man wanted in a violent road rage incident. (Source: WOIO)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man with a handgun entered the Dollar Mart located in the 300 block of Storer Avenue and robbed the store just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 14, according to Akron police.

The suspect struck one of the employees in the head with the weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before running out the front doors, according to police.

Detectives believe they have a person of interest identified but are not releasing the name at this time.

No arrest has been made yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

