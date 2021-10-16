2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find 13-year-old Tantine Nyiramahirwe after she went missing.

Nyiramahirwe was last seen in the 1800 block of Manering and did not return home from school, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

According to Ciaccia, her family reported that she was found in Louisville, Ky. the last time she went missing.

Call 216-621-1234 or 911 if you see her or know where she may be.

Tantine Nyiramahirwe
Tantine Nyiramahirwe(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals head coach out against Browns
The Next 400: Conversation of diversity in the NBA
The Next 400: Conversation of diversity in the NBA
Crash kills Amherst woman who was headed home from 50th wedding anniversary celebration
Crash kills Amherst woman who was headed home from 50th wedding anniversary celebration
2 men arrested after teen shot in car
2 men arrested after shooting of Akron teen in car