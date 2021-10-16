13-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find 13-year-old Tantine Nyiramahirwe after she went missing.

Nyiramahirwe was last seen in the 1800 block of Manering and did not return home from school, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

According to Ciaccia, her family reported that she was found in Louisville, Ky. the last time she went missing.

Call 216-621-1234 or 911 if you see her or know where she may be.

Tantine Nyiramahirwe (Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.