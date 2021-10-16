2 men arrested after shooting of Akron teen in car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested after a 19-year-old in the car they were riding in was shot.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspects Johnathan Lucas, 20, and Tavian Alford, 19, were inside a vehicle with the victim and two others on Route 8 when Lucas produced a handgun. While handling the firearm, it went off, hitting the teen in the head.

The driver of the car drove the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

The 19-year-old is in critical condition, according to a police press release.

Officers responded to the hospital around 11:40 p.m., detained the occupants, and found a handgun and other evidence.

Lucas was charged with Felonious Assault and Weapon Under Disability. Alford was charged with Obstructing Justice after intentionally misleading and providing false information to detectives.

Lucas and Alford were arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely, according to police.

