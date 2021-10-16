2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals head coach out against Browns

Tested positive for COVID-19
Kliff Kingsbury
Kliff Kingsbury(Arizona Cardinals)
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID and is out for Sunday’s game against the Browns, according to the team’s website.

The team also announced quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen tested positive and will miss the game.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching duties.

Earlier in the week linebacker, Chandler Jones was already announced out because of COVID.

Coincidentally Browns coach Kevin Stefanski missed a playoff game last year vs. the Steelers due to COVID.

The Browns and Cardinals match-up at First Energy Sunday at 4 p.m.

Overtime: 10-14-2021 Browns and the Jon Gruden emails