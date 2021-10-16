2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clear full kennels at City Dogs Cleveland with $21 adoptions this ‘Barktober’

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What better company for fall activities is there than a four-legged friend just waiting for their second chance in life?

Find your “pawesome” partner for hiking as the leaves change, cozying up at home as the weather gets cooler, and Halloween costume sidekick in one of the full kennels at City Dogs Cleveland!

Adoption fees will be reduced to $21 from Oct. 16-31 during City Dogs Cleveland’s “Bark-tober Fest.”

Here’s a look at some of the precious pups hoping you’ll give them their “furever” home:

Adoption counselors are on deck to help you make a match without an appointment during special walk-up hours.

Here’s the Bark-Toberfest walk-up adoption schedule:

  • Thursday, Oct. 21: 12-6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct, 22: 12-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 23: 12-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 24: 12-4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30: 12-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 31: 12-4 p.m.

Skip the lines during the special adoption weekends by clicking here to complete the Meet and Greet form and schedule an appointment.

If you want to support City Dogs Cleveland but are not able to adopt at this time, donate items on their wishlist by clicking here.

Call City Dogs Cleveland with questions at 216-664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

