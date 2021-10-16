2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Beer Week to feature breweries and special beers

The Collision Bend Brewing Company is one of nine craft breweries participating in Cleveland Beer Week.(Collision Bend Brewing Company)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Beer Week kicks off Saturday after going virtual in 2020.

The event, which celebrates craft beer in Cleveland and supports local bars and restaurants, runs October 16th through the 24th.

The event begins Saturday with Night at the Brewseum at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and events for beer enthusiasts continue throughout the week.

Nine area breweries created special Cleveland Beer Week beer available in stores and by mail order at the CBW Beer Box. 

Satellite Brew Pubs will also make appearances at local establishments around town.

“The Cleveland beer community and the beer community at large has always supported Cleveland Beer Week. I’m asking everyone to continue this tradition and help us raise money for the Malone Scholarship Program‚” says Chris Lieb, President, Cleveland Beer Week. “Let’s keep Cleveland Beer Week rolling!” Beer Week is an easy way to support the charity and enjoy some great beers. We have a cool lineup of events and ways to enjoy craft beer.

