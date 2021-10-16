Cleveland family wants help to find the killer of mother of 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is murdered in front of her children. The killer is still out there. Now a Cleveland family is crying out for an arrest and justice in the murder of 28-year-old Chiffion Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot and killed in her apartment in Garden Valley on September 11th and in front of her three young boys.

The SWAT team was called out for nearly eight hours that day, believing a suspect in connection with the murder was in a neighboring apartment. Crime Stoppers confirms 30-year-old Cierra Nicole Mack is wanted in connection with the shooting and murder. But Mack has not been seen in the 35 days since the killing.

Sonya Boyd is a sister heartbroken. Her entire family is devastated over the murder of Jefferson, “She stole her, she robbed us, she robbed her boys, and we need to find justice for Chiffion. My sister considered her (Mack) a friend. They’ve been hanging out for years together, and she brutally murdered my sister with her children in her apartment, and she knows it.”

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for Mack’s arrest and conviction in connection with Jefferson’s murder.

With tears in her eyes, Peicola Jefferson, the mother of the victim, is asking that someone do the right thing and turn the suspect in, “People know this girl. Whoever is helping her should know they’re going to jail too. We got a reward out, call us and get your money; I don’t care.”

But for this Cleveland mother, nothing will bring the light of her life back, a daughter who gave whatever she had to help others. According to the victim’s family, she even helped the suspect, who has several children. Chiffion Jefferson is also a mother who left behind three beautiful boys who can only kiss her pictures and preserve her memory now.

“It’s like an emptiness out here without her now. I need justice for my daughter. That’s what I need,” Peicola Jefferson said.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, in this case, contact Cleveland Police Detectives or Crime Stopper of Cuyahoga County.

