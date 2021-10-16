2 Strong 4 Bullies
David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame President, announces retirement from ‘best job in the world’

NFL Hall of Famer president David Baker during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins...
NFL Hall of Famer president David Baker during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - David Baker, the Pro Football Hall of Fame President and Executive Director, announced his retirement on Saturday, effective immediately.

Baker has turned over day-to-day business operations, and will return to his home, family and business projects in California and Nevada.

“As I approach the end of nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for someone else to have the ‘best job in the world,’ Baker said in a news release.

Jim Porter has been named President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will oversee all daily business operations, according to the release.

Porter has worked as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer there since April 2020.

According to the release, Baker will continue attending Ring of Excellence Ceremonies honoring members of the Centennial Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 for the remainder of the presentation schedule.

The 68-year-old former football player is known for “The Knock,” where he would inform eligible Hall of Fame candidates they had been elected by knocking on their door.

The Board of Trustees has not decided who will have that honor in the future or who will serve as host of the annual Enshrinement Week.

Baker and his wife, Colleen, plan to return home to Orange County, California to be closer to their children, grandchildren and soon-to-be great grandson.

