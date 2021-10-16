David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame President, announces retirement from ‘best job in the world’

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - David Baker, the Pro Football Hall of Fame President and Executive Director, announced his retirement on Saturday, effective immediately.

Baker has turned over day-to-day business operations, and will return to his home, family and business projects in California and Nevada.

“As I approach the end of nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for someone else to have the ‘best job in the world,’ Baker said in a news release.

Jim Porter has been named President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will oversee all daily business operations, according to the release.

Porter has worked as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer there since April 2020.

According to the release, Baker will continue attending Ring of Excellence Ceremonies honoring members of the Centennial Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 for the remainder of the presentation schedule.

The 68-year-old former football player is known for “The Knock,” where he would inform eligible Hall of Fame candidates they had been elected by knocking on their door.

The Board of Trustees has not decided who will have that honor in the future or who will serve as host of the annual Enshrinement Week.

Few people combine vision, passion and dedication as completely as David Baker. In seven years as president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David expanded the Hall’s brand nationally and footprint locally in Canton, Ohio. The growth he envisioned led to the expansion of the Hall of Fame, spread to downtown Canton and will continue to have a tremendous impact on the future of the Hall for decades to come. His mission to honor and support the heroes of the game will be one of his most lasting and important legacies. We are grateful for David's many contributions and extend our utmost thanks and best wishes to Colleen and him.

Baker and his wife, Colleen, plan to return home to Orange County, California to be closer to their children, grandchildren and soon-to-be great grandson.

