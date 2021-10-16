Fountain firefighters save bees after hives set on fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain firefighters say they stand ready to serve, whether you’re a person, a pet -- or even a winged insect.

Firefighters were called to the Fountain Nature Center Friday night on reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they discovered several bee hives had been set on fire.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and then worked to save the remaining bees by moving them to another area. The bees did not attack and no bee stings were reported,” the fire department wrote on the city of Fountain Facebook page.

There are no reports of the fire spreading beyond the hives. The incident remains under investigation.

It was all in a night’s work for fire crews.

“Fountain Fire will be there if you need us!” the Fountain Fire Department said.

