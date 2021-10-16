2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fountain firefighters save bees after hives set on fire

Battalion Chief Lenn relocating some bees. They apparently did not feel threatened.
Battalion Chief Lenn relocating some bees. They apparently did not feel threatened.(City of Fountain Government)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain firefighters say they stand ready to serve, whether you’re a person, a pet -- or even a winged insect.

Firefighters were called to the Fountain Nature Center Friday night on reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they discovered several bee hives had been set on fire.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and then worked to save the remaining bees by moving them to another area. The bees did not attack and no bee stings were reported,” the fire department wrote on the city of Fountain Facebook page.

There are no reports of the fire spreading beyond the hives. The incident remains under investigation.

It was all in a night’s work for fire crews.

“Fountain Fire will be there if you need us!” the Fountain Fire Department said.

Fountain Firefighters responded last night to an outside fire at the Fountain Nature Center. Several bee hives had been...

Posted by City of Fountain Government on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Diora Walton-East, 12, is missing from her Cleveland home Sunday.
Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Holmes County religious group asking for prayers for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
2 men arrested after teen shot in car
2 men arrested after shooting of Akron teen in car
Tailgate 19 crew: Hate the player?
Tailgate 19 crew: Hate the player?
Tailgate crew on OBJ
Tailgate crew on OBJ