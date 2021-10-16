Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly, rainy, windy weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Periods of rain and wind will be featured in today’s chilly weather as highs only approach 60.

More of the same will be with us tonight as lows head for the upper 40s.

Variable skies and spotty lake effect showers will be our weather fare on Sunday as highs recover to around 60.

Decreasing cloudiness Sunday night will allow lows to dip to around 50.

Monday through Wednesday will treat us to plenty of sunshine with highs on Monday in the low 60s and on Tuesday and Wednesday around 70.

The prospect for rain returns on Thursday and Friday.

