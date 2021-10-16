2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen boys arrested in Cleveland after authorities find car stolen from Willoughby

(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after several vehicles were stolen in Willoughby, police took two teenage boys into custody.

Their arrests came after one of the stolen cars was spotted at a Cleveland gas station, Willoughby police said in a Facebook post.

Willoughby police said the cars were snatched early Thursday and were seen fleeing the city around 2 a.m.

About five hours later, Willoughby police and U.S. Marshals responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue for a sighting.

They located two teen boys inside a stolen SUV, according to the post, as well as a loaded handgun.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

