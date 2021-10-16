2 Strong 4 Bullies
Up to $50,000 reward for suspected gunman in Na’kia Crawford’s murder

Adarus Black
Adarus Black
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been over a year and five months since 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford was gunned down, and one of the three suspects is still at large.

Akron Police reminded the community that a reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Adarus Black.

Crawford was shot several times near W. North Street and N. Howard Street on June 14, 2020, police said.

She was taken to Akron Summa Hospital where she died, according to police.

Na'Kia Crawford killed In Akron
Na'Kia Crawford killed In Akron

Police identified then 17-year-old Black as the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Federal law enforcement partnered with Akron Police in the immediate comprehensive investigation which led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camero used in the shooting that was abandoned in Cleveland, police said.

The Camero was taken to the Akron Police Department for processing, police said, leading to the acceleration of the investigation.

Warrants were signed on three individuals, including Black, who remains at large.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those involved in Crawford’s murder.

The Crawford family has offered a reward of up to $20,000 and Summa Health President Dr. Cliff Deveny donated an additional $25,000 to Crime Stoppers in Na’kia’s name.

If you know where Adarus Black may be or have any other information on this murder, call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Callers can remain anonymous.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Adarus Black
Adarus Black

