2 men arrested after shooting of Akron teen in car

2 men arrested after teen shot in car(woio)
By Brian Koster and Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old who was shot in the head while riding in a car earlier this week has died, Akron police say.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Johnathan Lucas, 20, and Tavian Alford, 19, were inside a vehicle with the victim and two others on Route 8 when Lucas produced a handgun.

While handling the firearm, it went off, hitting the teen in the head.

The driver of the car drove the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital around 11:40 p.m., detained the occupants, and found a handgun and other evidence.

Lucas was charged with felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.

Alford was charged with obstructing justice after intentionally misleading and providing false information to detectives.

Lucas and Alford were arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

After the victim died, Lucas was also charged with negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

