5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the toughest test of the season for the Browns as the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Arizona Cardinals, come to town and Tailgate 19 has a special 8 a.m. show to get you ready.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* the career paths of college teammates Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray

* the impact of Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s absence due to COVID-19

* Myles Garrett displaying tombstones of “dead” quarterbacks in his yard

* Odell Beckham Jr’s role in the offense and how it should change

* what to expect from Kareem Hunt with Nick Chubb (calf) sitting out

The show will be followed by an NFL tripleheader on CBS, starting with the Dolphins and Jaguars from London at 9:30 a.m.

Then flip over to CW 43 after the Browns game for a live Meijer 5th Quarter.

