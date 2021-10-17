2 Strong 4 Bullies
73-year-old stabbed, robbed of his vehicle at Cleveland gas station

(Associated Press)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 73-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his vehicle early Saturday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

The robbery occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the Fuel Point gas station at 1930 East 79th Street, according to a Cleveland police media release.

EMS took the man, who was stabbed in the hand, to Saint Vicent Charity hospital, the release said.

The victim’s identity and condition were not released.

Police did not say whether they had any suspects or had made any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

