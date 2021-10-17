Beachwood man hosts clothing drive for Afghan refugees

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood partnered with a resident for an Afghan Donation Drive this weekend.

Ali Amini immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old and credits the “amazing support of family and friends” that allowed him to prosper.

He said he remember the feeling of coming to America.

“I moved here when I was 12. First without my parents, then they moved in and thanks to family and friends, we made it. My brother, my sister, myself, my family, we were doing well,” said Amini.

He wanted to return the kindness by paying it forward in a way that will benefit the people immigrating to Cleveland from Afghanistan.

Mayor Martin Horwitz stopped by to support the event and said this is what Beachwood is all about.

“We in fact a number of years ago passed legislation to make us a “Welcoming City” and so we welcome everyone from every ethnic background, religious background, racial background and all of us are here today to try and help the incoming Afghan refugees into this country,” said Mayor Horwitz.

Requested new or gently used items include:

• Furniture

• Clothing (infant to adult sizes)

• Children’s toys

• Cookware/dishware

• Food (dry goods)

Checks written to the following charities will be accepted, or online donations can be made via their websites: USTogether, USCRI, Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services, Refugee Response, ASIA, and Building Hope in the City.

In addition to these donations, there are many other ways that Amini suggests one could help:

• Loaning temporary storage space

• Providing affordable apartments or homes for rent

• Healthcare support (some will not have access to federal healthcare and won’t yet have employer-sponsored health care)

• Volunteering of your time and skills (lawyers, translators, movers, inventory keepers, transportation, family support)

The donation drive will continue Sunday, October 17 at Beachwood City Hall parking lot: 25325 Fairmount Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

