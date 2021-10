CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cardinals strike first as Kyler Murray hits Christian Kirk for the 21-yard touchdown. Arizona takes the lead, 7-0.

The throw 😱

The catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dy2QvV1hXC — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.