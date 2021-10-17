Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Diora Walton-East went missing from her home in the 15600 block of Kipling Avenue early Sunday, according to a Cleveland police tweet.

Police say Walton-East stole her mother’s car.

The car was recovered, according to the tweet, but Walton-East is still missing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

