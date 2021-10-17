Conditions right for waterspouts to form over Lake Erie

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The conditions will be right over Lake Erie for waterspouts, according to the International Center for Waterspout Research.

Their forecast extends from 8 p.m. Saturday evening through 2 a.m. Sunday, according to their website.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist; a whirlwind or tornado that forms over water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Great Lakes waterspout outbreak update - The latest forecast model continues to show waterspout potential all weekend. Send us your reports! Follow live reports and updated maps at: https://t.co/WPioHG02Jy Here is the forecast map for Saturday afternoon #miwx #ohwx #NYwx pic.twitter.com/9YJHLIApVM — ICWR (@ICWR) October 15, 2021

The organization said that the first known sighting occurred in Lakewood, Ohio.

1st waterspout (funnel) report of the day over the Great Lakes off of Lakewood, Ohio! https://t.co/WPioHG02Jy https://t.co/hPFn7gPEUk — ICWR (@ICWR) October 16, 2021

