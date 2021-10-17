2 Strong 4 Bullies
Conditions right for waterspouts to form over Lake Erie

The best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement, according to NOAA's National Weather Service.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The conditions will be right over Lake Erie for waterspouts, according to the International Center for Waterspout Research.

Their forecast extends from 8 p.m. Saturday evening through 2 a.m. Sunday, according to their website.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist; a whirlwind or tornado that forms over water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The organization said that the first known sighting occurred in Lakewood, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

