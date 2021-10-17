Holmes County religious group asking for prayers for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A conservative Christian religious organization is asking for prayers after a number of their workers were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage in Haiti Saturday.

A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, according to the Associated Press.

Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press. The gang was blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti.

The gang, whose name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men,” controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities, the Associated Press reported.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the kidnapped group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, for a total of five children, seven women and five men.

The group is a non-profit organized as a “channel for Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals to minister the physical and spiritual needs around the world,” according to the group’s website. “This is in response to the command, ‘. . . do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith’ (Galatians 6:10).”

Read the complete Christian Aid Ministries statement here:

Haiti kidnapping update

We request urgent prayer for the group of Christian Aid Ministries workers who were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, October 16. We are seeking God’s direction for a resolution, and authorities are seeking ways to help.

The group of sixteen U.S citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children. Join us in praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers, and the families, friends, and churches of those affected. Pray for those who are seeking God’s direction and making decisions regarding this matter.

As an organization, we commit this situation to God and trust Him to see us through. May the Lord Jesus be magnified and many more people come to know His love and salvation.

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust . . . For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.” (Psalm 91:1,2,11).

Christian Aid Ministries | October 17, 2021 1:30 p.m.

