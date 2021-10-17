2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood

The "Me and My Community" mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative...
The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative to beautify the Buckeye neighborhood.(CollectivExpress)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood has received a new splash of color.

Community leaders and partners will dedicate the “Me and My Community” mural Sunday afternoon.

The dedication was set to happen at Shaker Square Towers on E. 130th Street, but was moved inside due to weather conditions.

Spanning across 2,725 square feet, the mural reflects a multigenerational endeavor to create a more beautiful space for residents.


The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative to beautify the Buckeye neighborhood.(CollectivExpress)

Partners said the mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative.

“The ‘Me and My Community’ mural project started with street organizing,” Josiah Britt, Founder of CollectivExpress, said in a media release. “And grew into a community-driven and produced mural made possible by funders and youth that believed in the project’s formation,”


The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative to beautify the Buckeye neighborhood.(CollectivExpress)

The dedication will take place 1 p.m. Speakers include:

  • Blaine Griffin, Councilman, Ward 6 (Speaker)
  • Lauren Pearce, Make Your Mark Muralist (Speaker)
  • Brandon Graves, Make Your Mark Muralist (Speaker)
  • Anita Gardiner, Councilwoman, Ward 4
  • Tarra Seifullah Petra, Public Art Coordinator, City of Cleveland
  • Tim Tramble, President & CEO, St. Lukes Foundation
  • Gregory Peckham, Executive Director, LAND Studio
  • Tom O’Brien, Director, Neighborhood Connections
  • Char and Chuck Fowler, Co-Founders, The Char & Chuck Family Foundation
  • Jason Tidmore, Principal, Harvey Rice Wraparound School

Watch live in the video player below.

