Missing Adult Alert issued for 84-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who is missing.

John Pennyman was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he left his home, located on Shadeland Avenue in Cleveland.

According a Missing Adult Alert, he may be traveling in a black 2011 Kia Sorento with OH plate number SHAWNIE.

MISSING: John Pennyman ((Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office))

Pennyman is described by authorities as 6′01″ tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, according to the Missing Adult Alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat and blue jeans with a blue jean jacket.

The alert said Pennyman suffers from medical ailments, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see John Pennyman or know his location.

