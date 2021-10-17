Smithville man killed, 12-year-old hospitalized following car crash in Wayne County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A single-car crash in Wayne County has killed a Smithville man and injured a 12-year-old.

The crash took place around 6:10 p.m. on Smithville Western Road in Wayne Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol identified John P. Murray as the deceased victim. The 12-year-old was not identified.

According to the release, Murray was driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS when he traveled across center and lost control.

The vehicle went off road, hit a ditch and overturned, police said.

Murray was ejected amid the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release.

The 12-year-old passenger was taken to Wooster Community Hospital before being life-flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The highway patrol said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Murray was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the release.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Central Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

