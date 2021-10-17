2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two fatal shootings in two nights may be connected, Cleveland police bodycam shows

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning after a bizarre shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

On Oct. 8, a man called police to a residence in the 2500 block of East 109th to report he shot someone, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Recently released police bodycam shows a 40-year-old man waiting outside his home as officers arrive.

The man turns over his gun, but the victim initially is nowhere to be found.

The victim, suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds, had left the scene in a car, according to the release.

The wounded man went to Southpointe Hospital and was then flown to MetroHealth where he died, according to police.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been involved in a disagreement.

The victim went to the suspect’s house, the release said.

Police say the suspect retrieved a firearm and went out onto the roof and fired at the victim who was in his yard.

The bodycam footage indicates that this shooting may be connected to one that occurred the night before and left a 31-year-old man dead and two others, including a 16-year-old girl, wounded.

The shooting suspect says he was in the area of another murder that happened the night before in the area of Baldwin and Woodhill roads, according to the bodycam footage.

That’s where he says he was shot in the hand and a bullet grazed his ankle.

On the recording, he says a disagreement at that shooting scene led to the man he was arguing with to show up at his home the next day.

“He was shooting, and he tried to come through my window and my baby was right here,” the unnamed suspect told police.

Police have not weighed in on how and if the two murders two days in a row are related.

Police did arrest the shooting suspect from the East 109th fatal shooting, but it’s unclear what charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

The Word Church in downtown Cleveland giving away toys, groceries Wednesday
The Word Church’s ‘Feed the 5,000′ event aims to eliminate hunger across Northeast Ohio
The best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement,...
Conditions right for waterspouts to form over Lake Erie
Pepper Pike police are asking the public to avoid the area of Fairmount Boulevard at Snowberry...
Water line leak closes roads in Pepper Pike, police say
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol