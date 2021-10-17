Two fatal shootings in two nights may be connected, Cleveland police bodycam shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning after a bizarre shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

On Oct. 8, a man called police to a residence in the 2500 block of East 109th to report he shot someone, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Recently released police bodycam shows a 40-year-old man waiting outside his home as officers arrive.

The man turns over his gun, but the victim initially is nowhere to be found.

The victim, suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds, had left the scene in a car, according to the release.

The wounded man went to Southpointe Hospital and was then flown to MetroHealth where he died, according to police.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been involved in a disagreement.

The victim went to the suspect’s house, the release said.

Police say the suspect retrieved a firearm and went out onto the roof and fired at the victim who was in his yard.

The bodycam footage indicates that this shooting may be connected to one that occurred the night before and left a 31-year-old man dead and two others, including a 16-year-old girl, wounded.

The shooting suspect says he was in the area of another murder that happened the night before in the area of Baldwin and Woodhill roads, according to the bodycam footage.

That’s where he says he was shot in the hand and a bullet grazed his ankle.

On the recording, he says a disagreement at that shooting scene led to the man he was arguing with to show up at his home the next day.

“He was shooting, and he tried to come through my window and my baby was right here,” the unnamed suspect told police.

Police have not weighed in on how and if the two murders two days in a row are related.

Police did arrest the shooting suspect from the East 109th fatal shooting, but it’s unclear what charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

