The Word Church’s ‘Feed the 5,000′ event aims to eliminate hunger across Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Outreach, education, business, the local church and community safety are five pillars the Word Church is using to pay it forward.

Dwayne Davis is one of the many people who received help Saturday at East Tech and Shaw high schools.

“A lot of people are out here trying to survive,” said Davis.

The volunteers from the Word Church distributed boxes of groceries, backpacks filled with hygiene products and cooked food for local families.

Trucks were filled with goods, parked in multiple locations throughout the city to make sure as many people as possible have access to these essentials but that’s not all.

“If it’s your first COVID vaccination you will receive a one hundred dollar gift card,” said Ebony Lampkin. “We also have agencies coming out as well to give resources for your family.”

Lampkin is the church’s director of outreach and feels honored to be a part of something like this.

“Jesus said, ‘when I was hungry you fed me. When I was thirsty I gave you something to drink,’ so it feels amazing being a part of this,” she said.

Donations started at Shaw High School and ended at East Tech High School.

But this type of generosity is something Davis will remember.

“It’s been kind of rough but we’re making it day by day, month by month, but we’re making it,” he said.

