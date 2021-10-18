2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old girl injured at Berea haunted house

(Source: Family)
(Source: Family)((Source: Family))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was injured at the 7 Floors of Hell Haunted House Saturday evening.

According to family members, the teen was shoved into a wall by one of the actors and ended up pretty bruised.

She told staff members what happened and was given some ice, according to family members.

Her mom also filed a police report.

Berea police said it is unclear if the teen was pushed by one of the actors or was running after becoming scared and fell into the wall.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is the second teenager to be injured at the haunted house attraction.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, an 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the foot by one of the roaming actors who was using a real knife instead of a prop knife.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Wild Winter Lights
Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning in November
EDWINS, a restaurant in Cleveland is the first of its kind.
Runners, walkers support Edwin’s at 5K Grind Run in Shaker Square
The “Me and My Community” mural was commissioned and launched as a youth-engagement initiative...
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
The City of Beachwood partnered with a resident for an Afghan Donation Drive this weekend.
Beachwood man hosts clothing drive for Afghan refugees