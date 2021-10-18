13-year-old girl injured at Berea haunted house

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was injured at the 7 Floors of Hell Haunted House Saturday evening.

According to family members, the teen was shoved into a wall by one of the actors and ended up pretty bruised.

She told staff members what happened and was given some ice, according to family members.

Her mom also filed a police report.

Berea police said it is unclear if the teen was pushed by one of the actors or was running after becoming scared and fell into the wall.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is the second teenager to be injured at the haunted house attraction.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, an 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the foot by one of the roaming actors who was using a real knife instead of a prop knife.

