3 Cleveland police officers hurt on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland police officers were injured Monday after falling off a first floor porch on the city’s East side.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on E. 58th Street, just north of Superior Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, the officers were exposed to blood from the suspect’s wound.

Cleveland police said the suspect was also injured.

Officers were originally called to the home for a man violating a temporary protection order.

The officers are now being treated at University Hospitals. Their condition has not been released.

