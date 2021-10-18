Amazon hiring more than 2,000 seasonal workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon is looking to hire more than 2,000 workers for seasonal jobs in Ohio.

All Amazon jobs, including seasonal ones, start at $15 an hour.

The 2,000 Ohio seasonal jobs are in addition to the 9,000 full and part time Amazon jobs available.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Amazon also offers sign-on bonuses.

Amazon also offers sign-on bonuses.

