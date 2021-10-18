2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Baker Mayfield said, despite injury, he expects to play in Thursday’s Cleveland Browns game against Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bruised and battered Baker Mayfield said after Sunday’s disappointing loss that he expects to play through his injury and be ready for Thursday’s game on short rest against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield, who spoke while wearing a sling to support his left arm after Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, said his shoulder “feels like s***.”

The Browns quarterback was asked if he will be ready for Thursday’s game with the short turnaround.

“Absolutely,” Mayfield responded.

Mayfield entered Sunday’s matchup already with a torn left labrum in his shoulder. He appeared to aggravate it even more during an awkward fall in the second half.

After receiving medical attention, Mayfield returned to the field on the following drive.

“Earlier in the year, he had something similar,” wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said. “He came back and fought out there. He wants to be out there for the team. He is definitely a tough guy and a great competitor.”

Mayfield said he expects an MRI and additional testing to be conducted on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

“We have a lot of guys banged up right now, but it is an AFC opponent coming in, and we have to be able to bounce back and respond,” Mayfield added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during...
Cleveland Browns await results from tests on running back Kareem Hunt’s injured leg
Football fans with disabilities say it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the stadium...
Browns working to improve handicap accessibility to their rides after the game
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Browns fall to Cardinals, 37-14
Tailgate 19: Hate the player?