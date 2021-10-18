Baker Mayfield said, despite injury, he expects to play in Thursday’s Cleveland Browns game against Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bruised and battered Baker Mayfield said after Sunday’s disappointing loss that he expects to play through his injury and be ready for Thursday’s game on short rest against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield, who spoke while wearing a sling to support his left arm after Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, said his shoulder “feels like s***.”

The Browns quarterback was asked if he will be ready for Thursday’s game with the short turnaround.

“Absolutely,” Mayfield responded.

Mayfield entered Sunday’s matchup already with a torn left labrum in his shoulder. He appeared to aggravate it even more during an awkward fall in the second half.

Baker Mayfield landed awkwardly on his shoulder on this play



Prayers up 🙏🙏

pic.twitter.com/xBd9UVnMQW — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021

After receiving medical attention, Mayfield returned to the field on the following drive.

Baker Mayfield walks off the field after landing on his shoulder that has a partially torn labrum. pic.twitter.com/jrPjGwq0ik — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

“Earlier in the year, he had something similar,” wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said. “He came back and fought out there. He wants to be out there for the team. He is definitely a tough guy and a great competitor.”

Mayfield said he expects an MRI and additional testing to be conducted on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

“We have a lot of guys banged up right now, but it is an AFC opponent coming in, and we have to be able to bounce back and respond,” Mayfield added.

