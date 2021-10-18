Browns working to improve handicap accessibility to their rides after the game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a story we first told you about on 19 News several weeks ago.

Cleveland Browns’ fans with disabilities say they are concerned about the barriers they face trying to leave the stadium after a game.

So, has there been any improvements to make it easier for people with disabilities to get home after a trip to the stadium?

Shawn Philpot of Shaker Heights tweeted his concerns that had 19 News investigating the issue.

Philpot said in his opinion the Browns could do better than to have fans with physical handicaps wait two hours before their rides could pick them up.

So my family has not heard back from the #Browns . I really would like for this to get resolved so wheelchair-bound fans can safely leave the stadium. https://t.co/QbhhA1dGUH — Shawn Philpot (@ShawnPhilpotCle) October 13, 2021

That criticism and the photo he posted caught the attention of the Cleveland Browns.

“Specific to guests in need of special assistance, we understand the need for other measures to help expedite arrival and departure from the stadium, including the dedicated drop-off and pick-up zones and parking in closer proximity to the stadium,” a Browns spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the City of Cleveland and Cleveland Division of Police to maximize the safety of everyone.”

Lifelong Browns fan Richard Lyons of Youngstown says he doesn’t let his cane stop him from enjoying a Browns’ game.

But as a season ticket holder for 16 years, he says handicap parking before the game can often be a losing battle.

“I think it’s like $300 we pay for our parking, but there’s not enough,” he said. “We’re in the purple zone, and there’s not enough handicap parking. We never get to park in handicap parking even though we get up here early.”

For others like Norm Ingersoll of Monroe Falls and his friend David say handicap parking and accessibility at the stadium is normally not an issue for them.

“If we get here late it’s an issue parking,” Ingersoll said. “But otherwise, they do a pretty good job with accessibility.”

But limo driver Byron Grandberry says he has not seen any improvements yet.

“I don’t think it’s good at all honestly,” he said. “You can’t even get in here after half-time, so I had to stay the whole game just to be able to pick up one of my passengers. You know it’s very stressful.”

Part of the issue could be that traffic can not actually start moving by the stadium or in their designated parking lots until the tens of thousands of people walking out of the stadium can leave.

There’s also only one way traffic can move around the stadium and handicap accessibility drop-off is from 9th Street westbound to the Science Center where drivers must pull over and wait during the game.

After the game, anyone in a wheelchair or disabled can wait across from the Science Center, but their rides can’t pull up to get them until the foot traffic clears out, leaving some to wait.

