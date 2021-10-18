Canton murder suspect not indicted by the grand jury

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury found “insufficient evidence” to indict Nichalous Harvey on murder charges.

Harvey was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of Aaron Lucas, 29, on Aug. 8.

Lucas was murdered outside a home in the 1000 block of 13th Street N.W. in Canton.

The murder happened the day before Lucas was supposed to testify in the trial for the man accused of killing his one-year-old son, Ace Lucas.

Harvey was indicted on the charge of having weapons under disability and will be arraigned on Oct. 22.

The murder of Lucas now remains under investigation.

Trejuan Johnson was convicted of murdering Ace Lucas and was sentenced to at least 72 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.