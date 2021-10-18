2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton murder suspect not indicted by the grand jury

Nichalous Harvey (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Nichalous Harvey (Source: Stark County Sheriff)(Source: Stark County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury found “insufficient evidence” to indict Nichalous Harvey on murder charges.

Harvey was arrested in August for the fatal shooting of Aaron Lucas, 29, on Aug. 8.

Lucas was murdered outside a home in the 1000 block of 13th Street N.W. in Canton.

The murder happened the day before Lucas was supposed to testify in the trial for the man accused of killing his one-year-old son, Ace Lucas.

Harvey was indicted on the charge of having weapons under disability and will be arraigned on Oct. 22.

The murder of Lucas now remains under investigation.

Trejuan Johnson was convicted of murdering Ace Lucas and was sentenced to at least 72 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo...
Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie among presenters to introduce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
.
Amazon hiring more than 2,000 seasonal workers
Diora Walton-East (Source: Cleveland police)
12-year-old girl missing since Sunday, returns home
Man robs Akron bank with a note on his cell phone