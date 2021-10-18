Cleveland Browns await results from tests on running back Kareem Hunt’s injured leg

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns started Sunday’s game already without star running back Nick Chubb, but now the team is preparing for more injury woes.

Kareem Hunt left the field during the second half of the 37-14 loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals with what appeared to be a serious lower right leg injury.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was Hunt’s calf, not his achilles, that he injured during a non-contact play.

Here’s the play where Hunt injured his leg:

Hunt was carried off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He as eventually put onto a cart and taken off the field into the locker rooms.

Kareem Hunt is being carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/PKt3COkxzX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

“I hurt for him. I just talked to him, and it is the first time that he had not finished a football game,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Things like that are tough because you do not wish that upon anybody. We are going to see what we are made of. Our backs are up against the wall right now, and I like our chances.”

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos on short rest for a Thursday night game.

It’s unknown at this time when either Chubb, who is also dealing with a leg injury, or Hunt could return to the playing field.

“I have to see how the next 48 hours go,” Stefanski said.

