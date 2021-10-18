2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns await results from tests on running back Kareem Hunt’s injured leg

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns started Sunday’s game already without star running back Nick Chubb, but now the team is preparing for more injury woes.

Kareem Hunt left the field during the second half of the 37-14 loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals with what appeared to be a serious lower right leg injury.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was Hunt’s calf, not his achilles, that he injured during a non-contact play.

Here’s the play where Hunt injured his leg:

Hunt was carried off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He as eventually put onto a cart and taken off the field into the locker rooms.

“I hurt for him. I just talked to him, and it is the first time that he had not finished a football game,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Things like that are tough because you do not wish that upon anybody. We are going to see what we are made of. Our backs are up against the wall right now, and I like our chances.”

The Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos on short rest for a Thursday night game.

It’s unknown at this time when either Chubb, who is also dealing with a leg injury, or Hunt could return to the playing field.

“I have to see how the next 48 hours go,” Stefanski said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Football fans with disabilities say it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the stadium...
Browns working to improve handicap accessibility to their rides after the game
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Browns fall to Cardinals, 37-14
Tailgate 19: Hate the player?
Tailgate 19 crew: Hate the player?
Tailgate 19 crew: Hate the player?