Cleveland man wanted for his role in 2020 killing of 2 brothers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted in connection with the 2020 shooting deaths of two brothers.

David Spivey, 23, of the 3200 block of East 140th Street, is wanted for aggravated murder, according to a task force media release.

Cleveland police allege that on July 30 of last year Spivey shot and killed two brothers who were sitting in their driveway near the 16100 block of Walden Avenue in Cleveland.

Spivey is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, the release said.

The task force said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Those information are asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also send a tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.