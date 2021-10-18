Gas prices on the rise in Ohio, following nationwide trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Filling up your car continues to get more and more expensive. According to AAA East Central, Northeast Ohio has seen a 14 cent increase in gas prices since last week. The average gas price is now $3.255 per gallon, more than a dollar increase since this time last year.

These prices are below the national average of $3.325 per gallon, which is a five cent week to week increase, with the west coast seeing the highest rates. According to AAA, the main reason is the cost of crude oil, which is more than $80 a barrel. This is $20 more than in August.

Average gas price per gallon $3.282 Alliance $3.299 Ashtabula $3.299 Aurora $3.228 Chesterland $3.239 Cleveland $3.242 Elyria $3.252 Independence $3.161 Lorain $3.213 Lyndhurst $3.237 Massillon $3.249 Mentor $3.284 New Philadelphia $3.287 Niles $3.289 Norwalk $3.267 Oberlin $3.217 Parma $3.244 Ravenna $3.272 Solon $3.290 Willard $3.226 Youngstown

AAA also gave more context for the increase, saying it is a direct result of higher crude oil costs:

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), last week’s total domestic gasoline supply fell by 2 million barrels to 223.1 million barrels. Gasoline demand also fell from 9.43 million barrels per day to 9.19 million barrels per day, but the agency calculates it is still some 610,000 barrels per day above last year. Typically, softening demand should result in some easing of pump prices, but the higher cost for crude is keeping prices elevated. With more expensive oil prices, pump prices will follow suit because the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas.

