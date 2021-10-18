2 Strong 4 Bullies
Laketran deploys Ohio’s largest electric bus fleet

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a new era for Laketran transit agency as the Lake County-based company deploys its new electric buses.

“Electric buses are fantastic for the environment, they have no noise pollution, and you can all hear on the freeway back here what noise pollution sounds like,” said Ben Capelle, CEO, Laketran.

Laketrain now has ten electric buses on the streets.

It was an $8.7 million investment that Capelle says was well worth the money.

“Each bus can save about $125,000 in maintenance over the life of it, which is significant when you have ten buses,” said Capelle. “That’s $1 million bucks.”

“Everything we do at Laketran is through the lens of what’s cheapest for the taxpayers, and electric buses are what’s cheapest for the taxpayers, and we’re very proud of that,” said Capelle.

Laketran has the largest battery-operated electric bus fleet in all of Ohio.

Cappelle says he hopes to influence other transit companies in the state to make the switch from diesel to batteries.

“A lot of fo times people think we have to charge it all night, and it has to run all day,” said Capelle. “And our buses don’t do that. Our busses don’t charge at night, they charge all day at different points on the route, and that’s not a model many people are using.”

