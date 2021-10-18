2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio doctor tries to make health care more attainable by accepting cash payments

Spectrum Dermatology
Spectrum Dermatology(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s little in life more frustrating than opening up a medical bill and trying to figure out exactly what you’re paying for.

“Recently, a vast majority of people with commercial insurance have had skyrocketed co-pays, deductibles, and a lot of times they’re paying out of pocket,” said Dr. Meghan Crute.

Dr. Crute owns Spectrum Dermatology and is trying to put an end to the frustration by billing patients directly for the services instead of going through insurance.

“Versus going to a store where there’s an apple that has a range of prices from $1 to $100, and you don’t know what it’s going to be until a month later and you get the bill after,” said Dr. Crute.

In 2020, nearly 28 million people in the US didn’t have insurance. And the year before in Ohio, 6% were uninsured.

“I figured if I just strip out the insurance aspect, then I can go back to the basics of being a physician and speaking with the patients and taking care of things without worrying about a lot of those regulations,” said Dr. Crute.

Spectrum Dermatology not only has no hidden fees, but you know exactly how much you owe before you even come in.

Could it be the future of medicine?

“I love that we can make a difference in how people view themselves how they look and how they feel,” said Dr. Crute.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

19 News
‘Me and My Community’ mural revealed in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
David Spivey, 23, of Cleveland, is wanted for aggravated murder. Cleveland police allege his...
Cleveland man wanted for his role in 2020 killing of 2 brothers
25-year-old Cleveland man shot to death inside his car
(Source: WOIO)
3 Cleveland police officers hurt on the city’s East side