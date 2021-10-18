Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny stretch the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large area of high pressure will keep our region rain free through mid week. The air mass will gradually warm as well. Sunshine today. Some fair weather clouds develop inland this afternoon. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. Clear sky tonight. A light wind will allow temperatures to drop. We are looking at readings well in the 40s overnight. More sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures sneak up to around 70 degrees or higher.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.