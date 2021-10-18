Ohio police say car seat saved 3-month-old’s life during shooting; bullet only broke baby’s skin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio responded to a call for reports of a vehicle that was shot up by gunfire.

In addition to the bullet-riddled car, two victims, including a 3-month-old boy, were found injured.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to Noe Bixby Road on Sunday afternoon after receiving the report for shots fired.

Investigators said their initial findings show that a suspect in a gray-colored car pulled up to the victims and fired several bullets into the vehicle.

Six people were in the car at the time it was shot up.

The 3-month-old victim was in the car seat at the time of the shooting, which apparently may have saved the child’s life, police said.

“The car seat saved the 3-month-old baby boy’s life. A bullet went through the car and through baby’s the car seat, but just broke skin,” a detective working the case said.

Fortunately, police said the boy was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in stable condition.

A 29-year-old woman was also hospitalized for her wounds. She was also transported in stable condition.

The suspect’s motive is not known. Anyone with information can contact Columbus police detectives at 614-461-8477.

