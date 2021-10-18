2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘One of its most accomplished citizens’: Ohio governor reacts to death of Colin Powell

(WKYT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family for Colin Powell announced early Monday morning that the former United States secretary of state died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Powell was 84 years old.

RELATED: Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement following the news of Powell’s death. He called him one of the country’s “most accomplished citizens.”

“Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell.  A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.

“Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.

“Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.”

DeWine served as a U.S. senator for Ohio during a portion of the time Powell was assisting in White House affairs.

According to the family, Powell, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served under both Democratic and Republican presidents, was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

