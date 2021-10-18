2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police need public’s help locating missing Brunswick 65-year-old with dementia

Gerald Church went missing from his Medina County residence Saturday morning and has not...
Gerald Church went missing from his Medina County residence Saturday morning and has not returned. Police are concerned for his safety.(Ohio Attorney General)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Medina County man.

Gerald Church, 65, drove away from his residence on Center Road in Brunswick Saturday morning around 9 a.m. and has not returned, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Church is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to a media release.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities say Church suffers from dementia, and they are concerned about his safety.

A blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 with Ohio plate number GWR7108 is involved in the disappearance.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171.

