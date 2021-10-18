Police need public’s help locating missing Brunswick 65-year-old with dementia

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Medina County man.

Gerald Church, 65, drove away from his residence on Center Road in Brunswick Saturday morning around 9 a.m. and has not returned, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Church is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to a media release.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities say Church suffers from dementia, and they are concerned about his safety.

A blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 with Ohio plate number GWR7108 is involved in the disappearance.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.