Richmond Heights police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old woman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old woman.
Elayna Young was last seen Monday around 3:15 p.m. on Quarry Lane, Richmond Heights police said in a Facebook post.
She was wearing a light gray jogging suit and yellow Crocs, the post said.
Her hair was in a ponytail, and she was pushing a stroller with a doll inside.
Young has health issues, according to police.
They ask anyone who might know where she is to call 216-486-1234.
