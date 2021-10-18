2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old woman

Elayna Young was last scene in Richmond Heights. Police are asking for the public's help to...
Elayna Young was last scene in Richmond Heights. Police are asking for the public's help to bring her home.(Richmond Heights police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Elayna Young was last seen Monday around 3:15 p.m. on Quarry Lane, Richmond Heights police said in a Facebook post.

She was wearing a light gray jogging suit and yellow Crocs, the post said.

Her hair was in a ponytail, and she was pushing a stroller with a doll inside.

Young has health issues, according to police.

They ask anyone who might know where she is to call 216-486-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

