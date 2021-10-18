Richmond Heights police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old woman

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Elayna Young was last seen Monday around 3:15 p.m. on Quarry Lane, Richmond Heights police said in a Facebook post.

She was wearing a light gray jogging suit and yellow Crocs, the post said.

Her hair was in a ponytail, and she was pushing a stroller with a doll inside.

Young has health issues, according to police.

They ask anyone who might know where she is to call 216-486-1234.

