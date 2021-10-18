Runners, walkers support Edwin’s at 5K Grind Run in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lynn Ischay took part in the Edwin’s 5K Grind Run in Shaker Square Sunday not for herself but for all of the people who are facing challenges in the community.

The race started and ended on Shaker Square on Cleveland’s East Side, taking runners and walkers through a challenging course of woods and water, off-road and uphill.

“I messed up my hip a couple of days ago, and I said I don’t care I’m still going to try it,” Ischay said.

The race represents the struggle incarcerated people face after getting out of prison: to start over and find their new beginnings.

“I’ve known people who have for years searched for work and always getting turned down because they’ve spent time in prison,” she said. “Everyone needs a second chance.”

Words of affirmation like these are gospel for CEO and president Brandon Chrostowski whose goal in life is to be a change agent.

“This doesn’t work without community, this doesn’t work without humans that believe in this and families that believe in this,” he said. “Look at this… this is a well-represented race.”

Funds raised at the event directly support the ongoing mission of Edwins.

